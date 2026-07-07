An AI actress is set to make her feature-film debut in a “coming-of-age” comedy-drama.

Tilly Norwood, created by the AI studio Particle 6, will star in “Misaligned,” which follows her through a story of existential AI chaos.

The film will be set in the Cloud and will follow the AI creation who has no body, childhood, or experiences, as she battles against a “seductive rogue bot” from the dark web that pushes her to go against her guardrails and have desires, impulses, and ambitions, making her more human, Variety reported.

It is the first full-length feature film from Particle 6 and will be a hybrid using normal film and television crew members, such as directors, writers, and editors, working with AI specialists who will train and mentor the crew throughout the project.

“Our work this year has proven something we suspected all along,” Particle 6 CEO and founder Eline van der Velden said. “AI can support premium narrative filmmaking, but only with substantial amounts of human craft, skill, judgement and time. That’s not a limitation of the technology. That’s the point. The filmmakers who thrive in the next decade will be the ones who bring decades of storytelling instinct to these new tools, and ‘Misaligned’ is where we put that to work at feature scale.”

The film is in early development, Variety reported.

This is not the first time the creation has tried to entertain the masses. Norwood was programmed for a music video called “Take the Lead,” which included the lyrics, “When they talk about me, they don’t see the human spark, the creativity ... I’m just a tool, but I’ve got life.” She also sings, “They think I’m just a dollar dream but I’ve got more than they believe ...I’m not a puppet, I’m the star" and “AI’s not the enemy, it’s the key."

AI has also been part of non-Norwood projects, including bringing late actor Val Kilmer back to life in “As Deep as the Grave.”

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