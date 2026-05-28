Apalachee High School shooting: Colt Gray given deadline for guilty plea

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — The accused Apalachee High School shooter learned his options have an expiration date Thursday.

Colt Gray was in court for a status hearing Thursday morning.

Judge Nicholas Primm told his attorney that Gray has until July to decide if he wants to change his plea to guilty.

“I am going to put a plea deadline in,” said Primm.

Defense Attorney Charlton Allen objected.

“I do think it would be a due process problem if the court refused to allow him to enter a plea following that (date) if he changes his mind,” said Allen.

The judge responded, “A defendant does not have a Constitutional right to enter a guilty plea. They have a Constitutional right to a jury trial.”

In an effort to ensure that trial is fair, the judge said he is entering a Change of Venue order.

“I can tell you the leading candidate right now is Columbia County,” said Primm.

He said he does not want to waste time and money only for the teen to change his mind the night before.

“I want to avoid a situation where we burden another jurisdiction,” said Primm.

Plus, he said a July deadline is on track with the father’s sentencing date.

A jury found Colin Gray guilty of failing to stop the school shooting in April.

Survivors and families of those killed are already prepared to give victim impact statements in court in July.

“I understand wanting to be mindful of the victims’ families and having them come back and relive testimony,” said Allen. “But, by the same token, judge, I think there are due process issues that could create. I want to make sure that anything related directly to Colt is related to Colt and no spillover from Colin.”

If Gray opts for a trial, the judge said students, teachers and families will have to miss school and travel to take part in it in October.

“There’s no good time to do it but Summer, and we’re not going to be able to get it in in time,” said Primm.

Gray faces 55 charges, including Cruelty to Children in the First Degree, Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Battery, Felony Murder and Malice Murder.

Christian Angulo, Mason Schermerhorn, Cristina Irimie and Coach Richard “Ricky” Aspinwall lost their lives in the shooting.

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