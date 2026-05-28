Judge had sex in chambers with senior police official during business hours, report says

ATLANTA — A federal judge and a high-ranking police official are at the center of allegations involving sexual encounters inside the judge’s chambers during work hours, according to a newly released judicial misconduct order.

Channel 2 Action News has learned the allegations stem from a 20-page investigative report compiled by Chief Judge William Pryor who appointed a special committee to investigate allegations after allegations from a complaint filed against a federal judge.

According to the report, employees working in the judge’s office told investigators they could hear sounds through the walls that they believed were sexual encounters taking place inside chambers. Investigators said the incidents allegedly occurred over a two-year period and involved at least five encounters.

“These are serious allegations,” former federal prosecutor Doug Gilfillan told Channel 2.

The investigative report does not publicly identify the judge or the police officer involved. However, multiple sources confirmed to Channel 2 that the individuals referenced are U.S. District Judge Eleanor Ross and Atlanta Police Deputy Chief Kelley Collier.

Employees interviewed during the investigation described hearing what one court clerk called “unsettling noises,” along with kissing and music coming from the judge’s chambers.

“The American legal system depends on honesty and truthfulness,” Gilfillan said when asked why the public should care about the allegations.

Federal law allows judges’ identities to remain confidential during misconduct investigations, Gilfillan said, but disciplinary actions must be made public.

“However, the law requires an order like this one to be made public if there’s an imposition of discipline,” he said.

The order also alleges Ross attended a primary election victory party for a district attorney on May 21, 2024, despite federal rules prohibiting judges from participating in political activities. A source provided Channel 2 a photo that appears to show Ross at the event.

Court records obtained by Channel 2 show Ross presided over a supervised release hearing the following day, May 22, 2024.

The report also includes details about the police officer involved, stating the officer had worked for the Atlanta Police Department since 1998 and held a command-level position beginning in 2025. Atlanta police employment records and Collier’s LinkedIn profile matched those details. The LinkedIn page has since been removed.

Channel 2 reached out to Ross for comment. A representative responded, “No comment.”

The chief judge overseeing the matter issued Ross a private reprimand. The report states Ross agreed to write apology letters to employees and accepted responsibility for her conduct.

The chief judge said harsher discipline was not imposed because of Ross’s “exemplary service” to the court, the end of the relationship and her acceptance of responsibility.

“In some ways, this is a self-inflicted wound, and it just shows further distrust in the system by the public,” Gilfillan said. “That’s just not something that we need right now.”

The Atlanta Police Department released a statement Thursday saying it has launched an investigation to determine whether the individual referenced in the federal report is an Atlanta police officer.

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