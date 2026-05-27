Driver hits 177 MPH on I-85 before crashing into woods

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A traffic stop turned into a high-speed chase earlier this month in Coweta County.

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The chase began around 8 p.m. on May 16 on Interstate 85, when a deputy spotted a black BMW traveling at 94 miles per hour.

Using in-car radar, the deputy said the car was clocked at 95 miles per hour before emergency lights and sirens were activated for a traffic stop.

Instead of pulling over, deputies said the BMW rapidly accelerated and began weaving through traffic, reaching speeds of more than 140 mph while passing other drivers on the interstate.

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Near the 49-mile marker, the deputy reported clocking the BMW at 177 mph in the left lane before the driver made an erratic lane change and exited on Highway 154 at Exit 51.

Authorities later located the crashed car in a wooded area near the intersection of Highway 154 and Hammock Road.

Deputies identified the driver as Elward Andersen. Two passengers were detained during the investigation but later released.

According to authorities, no contraband was found inside the car.

Andersen was taken to a hospital for medical clearance before being booked into the Coweta County Jail. He’s charged with fleeing, reckless driving and speeding.

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