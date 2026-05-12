Man breaches TSA security at Atlanta airport, found in concourse: police

Atlanta police arrested a man accused of breaching the TSA security area at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that Temidayo Oloruntoba faces multiple charges for the security incident that happened Monday morning.

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Oloruntoba got past TSA security and pushed through Concourse T with his belongings, according to investigators. Atlanta police’s airport unit took him into custody.

Investigators charged Oloruntoba with obstruction, simple battery and avoiding security measures. He remains in the Clayton County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon.

Channel 2 Action News has filed an open records request for surveillance video.

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PREVIOUS AIRPORT INCIDENTS

This is not the first breach attempt at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport within the past year.

On Oct. 30, police said Fabian Leon tried to breach the security area. A Good Samaritan said he was standing in line at the main security checkpoint when he saw Leon running full speed toward the X-Ray machines.

“I just grabbed him, picked him up, and slammed him,” Mark Thomas told Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco in November.

Earlier that month, investigators say Billy Joe Cagle plotted a mass shooting at the airport on Oct. 20. Law enforcement said suspect’s family alerted them to his plan.

Leon’s next hearing is set for May and Cagle’s next hearing is in June.

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