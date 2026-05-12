Georgia high school student killed in dirt bike crash

TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. — A southeast Georgia community is mourning the loss of a high school student after a deadly dirt bike crash over the weekend.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Toombs County High School identified the student as 17-year-old Brody Hutto and said the campus community was ‘deeply saddened’ by his death.

“Our hearts are deeply saddened as we mourn the tragic loss of one of our students, Brody Hutto,” the school wrote. “Please keep Brody’s family and friends as well as our school in your thoughts and prayers during this trying time.”

According to the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to I D Galbreath Road just after 5:00 p.m. Sunday after receiving reports that two off-road motorcycles (dirtbikes) had collided on a dirt road.

Authorities said Hutto, of Vidalia, and 18-year-old Les Sturgis, of Uvalda, were both seriously injured in the crash.

Deputies began life-saving measures until EMS crews arrived on scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

TRENDING STORIES:

Authorities said Sturgis was taken by ambulance to a landing zone, where he was transferred to Air Evac 91 and flown to Savannah in critical condition.

Hutto died at the scene from his injuries, officials said.

Because the crash involved a fatality, the sheriff’s office requested assistance from the Georgia State Patrol. The investigation was later turned over to the agency’s Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to GSP for more details.

Sheriff Jordan Kight asked the community to keep both families in their thoughts and prayers as the investigation continues.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group