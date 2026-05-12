Georgia parents charged after baby dies from fentanyl, meth toxicity: Police

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Two Georgia parents are facing murder charges months after investigators say their 9-month-old baby died from exposure to fentanyl and methamphetamine.

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Last week, the Chatham County Police Department announced that detectives arrested Heather Toinnette Laborde, 36, and Paul Michael Rapkin,41, in connection with the child’s November 2025 death.

According to police, both parents are charged with second-degree murder and second-degree child cruelty. They were booked into the Chatham County Detention Center.

Investigators said officers were first called to a home in the 400 block of Butler Avenue around 11 a.m. on Nov. 25, 2025, after reports that a 9-month-old baby was not breathing.

The baby was rushed to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

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Detectives launched an investigation that ultimately revealed the baby died from the toxic effects of fentanyl and methamphetamine, police said. Those findings led investigators to file criminal charges against the child’s parents nearly six months later.

Authorities have not released additional details about how the infant was exposed to the drugs.

Police said the investigation remains active and is now in the hands of the Chatham County District Attorney’s Office. Investigators do not anticipate releasing further comment at this time.

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