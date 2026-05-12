Credible bomb threat reported at Brad Raffensperger campaign rally

A “credible bomb threat” was reported at a political rally for Brad Raffensperger, the Georgia Sec. of State, campaign officials said.

Despite the threat, Raffensperger said he isn’t going to stop his campaign.

“No, I will not back down,” Raffensperger said in a statement. “I’ll continue fighting for what’s right and I’ll continue standing for Georgia, no matter what.”

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Investigators are treating the incident as a credible bomb threat, according to Raffensperger’s spokesperson.

Raffensperger is one of several Republican candidates for governor. The event was scheduled to start in Macon at 10 a.m.

In a statement shared with Channel 2 Action News, Raffensperger’s team confirmed they were “dealing with an active threat.”

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“When you stand on principle, when you do the right thing, and when you put people ahead of politics, not everyone will like it,” the campaign said. “In fact, some people may try to intimidate you or do you harm.”

The campaign said they were cooperating with law enforcement and would share updates when they could.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for more information.

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