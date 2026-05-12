‘Symptomatic’ hantavirus patient brought to Atlanta tests negative for virus

ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News has learned that a symptomatic patient brought to Atlanta over exposure to hantavirus on a cruise ship has tested negative for the virus.

We’ll have the latest on this breaking story, LIVE starting on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services posted the news on X shortly after 1 p.m.

All 16 Americans who arrived yesterday at the @unmc Regional Emerging Special Pathogen Treatment Center (RESPTC) in Omaha after traveling on the MV Hondius cruise ship currently remain asymptomatic. Last night, the mildly symptomatic U.S. passenger taken to the @EmoryUniversity… — HHS (@HHSGov) May 12, 2026

A total of two people are currently being treated at Emory University Hospital. The other is currently under observation.

The two patients were flown here to Atlanta on Monday, part of 17 people brought back to the United States who were exposed to the virus on the M/V Hondius cruise ship.

Health officials said the two patients brought to Atlanta were done so because one of them was showing possible symptoms of the virus. The two are a couple, which is why the other patient is currently being observed.

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Dr. David Fitter, a physician with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said their priority was the safety of everyone involved.

“We understand that this is an uncertain and stressful time for the passengers. They’ve gone through quite a bit, and we’re trying to help them, and this is a priority for us, but the big priorities for us are the safe and healthy return of the passengers, but also the health and safety of American communities,” Fitter said.

He said health officials are taking a “very conservative approach.”

“We know this virus, we know how it acts, and this has worked well in the past to ensure that there is no further spread,” Fitter said.

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