‘It’s scary’: People near Emory express unease as hantavirus patients brought for treatment

ATLANTA — Doctors at Emory University Hospital are treating two patients who were exposed to the hantavirus aboard a cruise ship.

One of them has what are described as having mild symptoms.

The patients arrived at the hospital around 10:30 a.m. on Monday by ambulances led by a caravan of police and other emergency officials.

“My first reaction is total shock,” said Richard Cummings.

“It’s scary, and my heart goes out to them because I can imagine they’re much more scared than we are,” Emory University Medical School graduate Zoe Fortt said.

Those were the emotions of patients, students and bystanders near Emory University Hospital as Georgia received two of the 18 Americans exposed to the deadly disease.

“So diagnostics and then treatment, we are the forerunners here at Emory for this type of situation,” Fortt told Channel 2’s Michael Doudna.

Federal officials say the two patients are a couple who were traveling together when they were exposed to the virus on the cruise ship.

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In a statement, Emory Healthcare said: “One symptomatic individual is receiving care in Emory’s biocontainment unit, and one asymptomatic individual—identified as a close contact—is undergoing evaluation and monitoring.”

“We have the most robust public health and disease control at Emory,” Fortt said.

Throughout the morning, Doudna watched as hospital staff in protective suits disposed of bags labeled biohazard material as treatment for the two Americans began, while those on the outside prayed for their recovery.

“My hope is that they feel safe, that they know that they’re protected, that there are people out there who care about them. We’re praying for them and that this will be well contained,” Fortt said.

“I hope they’re safe. I hope it doesn’t spread further,” said Wess Colette.

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