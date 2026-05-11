Woman bitten on foot by venomous copperhead in metro Atlanta: ‘I’ve never felt pain like that’

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Shirley Sorohan says when she was growing up, mom and dad offered some sound advice.

“Always look at your surroundings. Be on the watch. Well, I didn’t,” Sorohan said.

Wednesday night, while stepping out a door of her Alpharetta home and into the garage, it struck.

“That fast. And I walked around and said, ‘What the hell? Oh, my God! It’s a snake!’” she exclaimed.

A venomous copperhead, coiled up on a doormat, sunk its fangs into Sorohan’s foot.

“It hurt really bad. I’ve never felt pain like that,” Sorohan told Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen.

She ended up in a local emergency room, got a dose of antivenom and spent two nights in the hospital. She is on the mend.

According to Poison Control, she’s one of around 500 Georgians who will be bitten by a snake this year. Copperheads are the usual suspects.

Doctors say the bite is rarely fatal but very painful — which is why Sorohan says the serpent got what was coming to him, thanks to her husband and a trusty shovel. It was beheaded.

“And he threw the carcass to the critters of the night to eat on him,” Sorohan said.

In Georgia, it is legal to kill a venomous snake that’s on your property.

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