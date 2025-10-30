Man tried to breach security checkpoint at Atlanta airport, police say

CLAYTON COUNTY. Ga. — Atlanta Police responded to an attempted security breach Thursday at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

TSA agents and a civilian stopped the suspect, identified as 40-year-old Leon Fabian, before he reached the main security checkpoint, officers said.

No one was injured, and airport operations continued without disruption.

Officers took Fabian into custody without further incident. He has been charged with simple battery and avoiding or interfering with security measures.

