K9 finds 2 suspects attempting contraband drop at Georgia state prison

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — Two young men from metro Atlanta were arrested over the weekend after deputies said they were found with contraband.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Friday, deputies responded to reports of two men trespassing in a field near the Washington State Prison.

Deputies quickly established a perimeter and deployed K9 Rebel to assist in tracking the suspects.

Washington County authorities said about an hour later, the suspects were found hiding in the woodline near the prison.

The suspects, identified as Antonio Hakness, 23, of Fairburn, and Jamarius Favors, 19, of Atlanta, were found in possession of a large bag containing contraband, according to the WCSO.

They were charged with possession of a knife during the commission of a crime, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, items prohibited by inmates, and three counts of trading with inmates.

