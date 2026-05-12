Former Atlanta Hawks player Jason Collins dies at 47

ATLANTA — Former NBA player Jason Collins has died months after announcing his diagnosis Stage 4 glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. He was 47.

His family confirmed his death in a statement released by the NBA.

“We are heartbroken to share that Jason Collins, our beloved husband, son, brother and uncle, has died after a valiant fight with glioblastoma,” his family said in a statement released by the NBA," the statement read in part.

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Collins, who played for the Atlanta Hawks from 2009-2012, spoke to ESPN about his diagnosis last year.

“A few months ago, my family released a short statement saying I had a brain tumor. It was simple, but intentionally vague. They did that to protect my privacy while I was mentally unable to speak for myself and my loved ones were trying to understand what we were dealing with. But now it’s time for people to hear directly from me," he told ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne.

Collins, who was the first openly gay active player in the NBA, said he and his husband were going to the US Open in August but missed their flight. Collins said he couldn’t stay focused enough to pack and that is why they were late to the airport.

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