Car crashes through massage parlor, into tattoo shop, sending 1 to the hospital

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — Two metro Atlanta businesses are facing a long recovery after a speeding car crashed into a shopping center on Mother’s Day, injuring one woman and causing significant damage.

The 22-year-old started the business one month after his first child’s birth. Tyler Valdivieso said opening his tattoo shop fulfilled a lifelong dream.

“My entire life’s dream, literally all in one,” Valdivieso told Channel 2’s Michael Doudna.

However, Valdivieso says he first learned that something was wrong during a call.

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“I get a phone call from ADT security that there’s some motion, and they’re sending a dispatcher,” Valdivieso said, “I pull up, it’s the most nightmare scene I never would have expected to see.”

What he found was a car that slammed through the massage parlor next door, through their shared wall, and into his shop.

Police records say the car crossed the median, a lane of traffic and the parking lot before crashing through the front entrance of the massage parlor, continuing through a wall and ending up in a tattoo booth.

“I’m seeing it inside my tattoo booths, where my artists create their work,” Valdivieso said.

Valdivieso said the driver suffered a medical emergency, causing him to veer off the road.

The incident put a massage worker in the hospital and wrecked two small businesses.

“My first emotion was, how am I going to keep working? What am I gonna do to make sure my employees are working?” Valdivieso said.

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Valdivieso says he learned of the massage parlor worker’s injury on Tuesday.

According to messages shared with Channel 2 Action News, the injured woman was a longtime employee of the massage parlor and faces a long road to recovery.

On Tuesday, work began to patch the holes and clean up the wreckage left behind by the crash.

“While the wall might be up, we are completely out of accordance with the health department,” Valdivieso said.

Both businesses have started GoFundMe campaigns to help pay for the recovery.

You can support the massage parlor here and the tattoo shop here.

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