Man leaving bar opens fire, shooting customer sitting on patio in neck, police say

GRAYSON, Ga. — A Gwinnett County man hit in the neck by a stray bullet at a bar is recovering, and a convicted felon is in jail.

Police believe the shooter was upset after a fight, Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson reports.

Detectives identified the shooter as 34-year-old Steven Tredell Brown.

What police found at the suspect’s home LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 6:00 p.m.

“I don’t think it’s fair, but it just shows where our society is,” said Dexter Alleyne, a community member.

A restaurant patio is where police say a stranger’s bullet struck an innocent man who was injured by a shooter’s recklessness.

“You can’t even go out and have fun. You have to worry about whether you’re going to come back,” Alleyne said.

Police say it started as a fight inside Moonshiners bar on Moon Road.

The argument spilled into the parking lot just after midnight. Police say friends were trying to walk the shooter away and get him into a truck.

“As they were leaving, he reached out the window and fired rounds back into the business,” said Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle, Gwinnett County Police

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