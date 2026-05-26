Body recovered after drowning in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Dive teams have pulled a body from a creek in Cobb County after officers and firefighters responded to a drowning call.

Police received a call around 10 p.m. Sunday about a swimmer trying to swim across Noonday Creek, but they never resurfaced. Search and rescue recovered the person’s body on Tuesday morning.

Police said the recent storms caused the creek’s water levels to “rise significantly” and the current to speed up. Officials have not released the swimmer’s name.

This is a developing story. We’ll have the latest on Channel 2 Action News at 4:00 p.m.

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