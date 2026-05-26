‘But how am I DUI?’ Woman arrested after parking in the middle of Lawrenceville street

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Lawrenceville police are reminding people not to drink and drive after a woman parked on the road.

Police shared dash camera and body camera video of a driver on the wrong side of the road, who eventually stops in the middle of the road.

In body camera video, she can be heard telling the officer she did not think she was in the wrong lane.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“The lane that I had gotten into was more so, I would say, a middle lane,” she tells the officer.

The officer then tells the woman she is being arrested and charged with DUI.

“But how am I DUI?” she asks.

Police did not identify the woman, but say her story should serve as a reminder that taking a rideshare is cheaper than paying bail and towing fees.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group