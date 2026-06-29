HVAC companies say air conditioners across metro Atlanta can’t keep up with the heat

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — As 90 degree temperatures grip metro Atlanta, HVAC companies say they’re seeing a sharp increase in service calls from homeowners whose air conditioning systems are struggling to keep up.

Technicians told Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Ashli Lincoln their workload has doubled since the summer heat intensified, with crews working long days to restore cooling to homes across the region.

“You having any issues with the system?” HVAC technician Teyon Spooney asked one homeowner before beginning a repair Monday afternoon.

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Spooney said there’s no escaping the heat.

“Ain’t no getting used to the heat, but we deal with it,” he said.

He said the biggest causes of air conditioning failures during extreme heat are overworked systems and low refrigerant levels.

“Each call could take up to an hour,” Spooney said as he moved between appointments.

Spooney said many breakdowns could be avoided with routine maintenance before temperatures climb.

“If you had the maintenance before the system went down, we could have caught it. Now you’re hot,” he said.

He recommends homeowners schedule regular HVAC maintenance and keep thermostats set between 72 and 75 degrees during periods of extreme heat. Trying to cool a home to much lower temperatures can force an air conditioner to run continuously, increasing wear on the system and driving up electric bills.

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“Especially with this heat, it’s probably not going to get that low, and it’s going to run all day, every day, and run your power bill up,” Spooney said.

The heat is also taking a toll on technicians, who spend much of the day working outdoors and in hot attics. Spooney said staying hydrated is critical.

“Stay hydrated,” he said.

Other metro Atlanta HVAC companies told Channel 2 Action News they are also experiencing a spike in repair calls as the heat wave continues.

HVAC professionals recommend homeowners:

Schedule annual preventive maintenance before peak summer temperatures.

Replace or clean air filters regularly to improve airflow.

Keep outdoor condenser units free of leaves, grass and debris.

Set thermostats between 72 and 75 degrees rather than dramatically lowering the temperature.

Watch for signs of trouble, including weak airflow, warm air coming from vents or unusual noises, and have the system inspected before it fails completely.

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