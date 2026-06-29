Woman struck by lightning at church

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — It was an emotional reunion months in the making for a woman who says it is a miracle that she is alive.

First responders saved Mary “Jeanne” Menna after she was struck by lightning outside a church in Cobb County.

She met with them at that same church Monday, 54 days after it happened, Channel 2’s Cory James reports.

On May 6, she was opening her car door when the lightning hit her and a nearby tree.

Marietta Police say the Kennesaw woman was not breathing and had no pulse.

Multiple agencies, including Marietta Police and Marietta Fire, raced there within minutes to do CPR.

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