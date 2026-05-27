High school graduate, father killed by fallen tree were leaders in Georgia community

SWAINSBORO, Ga. — A Georgia community is still processing the shock after two high school graduates and one of their fathers were killed in a car crash.

Kencerio Deontae Walker, his girlfriend, Nykeria Johnson and his father, James Walker, died Saturday night after a tree fell on top of their car in Burke County.

Nykeria and Deontae had just graduated from Swainsboro High School on Thursday night.

Swainsboro grads killed in crash Kencerio Deontae Walker, his girlfriend, Nykeria Johnson and his father, James Walker, died Saturday night after a tree fell on top of their car in Burke County.

“You never know the last time you’re going to hug somebody. Thursday night, I was at graduation. I come around and I seen Mr. James and I seen Chero come off the field. And we got a picture and a hug,” Jesus Saves Church Pastor Brad McKenzie told WRDW.

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Most people in the Swainsboro community knew the Walker family. James used to work at the high school and Emanuel Medical Center with their environmental services department.

“When he walked in every day, it was like a ray of sunshine. He’s always positive, he always have a positive attitude and he always had something nice to say,” nurse Vickie Renfroe said.

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The Walkers were also active in their church community, never missing a Sunday. Youth Pastor Ashley Roberson told WRDW that Deontae was a leader.

“But he was a leader in the way that most people wouldn’t expect to see a leader. He led by example,” Roberson said.

McKenzie credits James for bringing more people to the sanctuary.

“There’s many people here at this church who confess to me that they are here because of how he engaged them out in the community, how he invited them to come,” McKenzie told WRDW.

No funeral arrangements have been announced. A GoFundMe has been set up for the Walkers here and for Johnson here.

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