2 Georgia high school graduates, family member killed after tree falls on car

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. — Two Georgia high school graduates and one of their fathers died after a tree fell and hit their car on Saturday night.

Nykeria Johnson, Kencerio Walker and James Walker died in the crash in Burke County, The Augusta Press reports.

Swainsboro High School confirmed that Johnson and Kencerio Walker graduated earlier this month. James Walker used to work for the school.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all of the families, friends, classmates, and everyone affected by this heartbreaking loss,” the school wrote in a statement.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

WJBF reports that Burke County Sheriff’s Office responded around 9 p.m. to Hwy 56 South. Deputies found a black Jeep Cherokee with an 18-year-old driver, who survived with minor injuries.

They later found a blue Ford Taurus with three people, who died at the scene. The three victims were later identified as the Walkers and Johnson. Kencerio Walker and Johnson were not only classmates, but were also a couple, the Augusta Press reported.

Swainsboro High School planned a vigil for the victims Sunday night, but had to postpone it because of the weather. It will be rescheduled for a later date.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group