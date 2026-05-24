‘I feel like I cannot move forward’: Woman lives with damage months after nearby GBI raid

ATLANTA — A southeast Atlanta woman says she is still dealing with shattered glass, boarded-up windows and other damage nearly 10 months after a law enforcement raid at her neighbor’s home left her unit heavily damaged.

A woman is living among the wreckage after a nearby GBI raid. What caused the damage, LIVE on WSB Tonight

“I’m still stuck on that day, and I feel like I cannot move forward,” tenant Macey Harrison said.

The raid happened last August at a home off Hill Street in the Grant Park neighborhood in southeast Atlanta. Harrison said she and her partner woke up to law enforcement officers in their yard and explosives near their door as agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation served a warrant at a neighboring unit.

“I was not the target of the warrant, either was my address,” Harrison said.

Damage from the explosion remains visible at the property. Char marks can still be seen at the neighboring unit that was targeted in the raid, while shards of broken glass remain on Harrison’s front door.

“It’s been rough, really rough,” Harrison said.

Harrison showed Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers where she is still without a fixed front door, windows and hot water.

“It’s frustrating. It angers me, and it makes me sad,” she said.

Harrison said she wants to be reimbursed for damaged belongings she had to throw away because of tear gas exposure and water damage from a broken pipe she says was caused by the blast.

“I want my things replaced that I lost because I worked really hard for it,” Harrison said.

The GBI told Rogers it cannot issue reimbursements without proper documentation or receipts, which the agency said it has not received.

The agency also said it cannot repair the damage because it needs permission from the property owner to work on the home, and investigators have not been able to reach the landlord.

Rogers also attempted to contact the landlord but did not receive a response. Harrison said she has also been unable to get in touch with him.

“It sucks more because we were just innocent people who happened to live next door to where they raided somebody,” Harrison said.

Harrison said the lingering damage has created both financial and emotional strain.

“I just want them to fix what they did, just fix it because it’s not right,” she said.

The GBI told Channel 2 Action News Harrison could contact the Georgia Department of Law to pursue the matter as a civil case. Harrison said she plans to do that.

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