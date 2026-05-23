‘That’s not a typo:’ Deputies clock driver at 172 MPH ahead of Memorial Day weekend

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta sheriff’s office is urging drivers to slow down this Memorial Day weekend after one deputy clocked a vehicle traveling over 100 miles per hour.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“172 MPH. That’s not a typo,” the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post.

The sheriff’s office said, at that speed, a driver can cover the length of a football field in well under a second, leaving almost no time to react to hazards or changing road conditions.

The warning comes as Memorial Day weekend travel ramps up across Georgia and the nation, making it one of the year’s busiest travel periods.

TRENDING STORIES:

Deputies are reminding drivers to obey speed limits, wear seat belts, avoid distractions, and never drive under the influence.

“Slow down. Speed limits aren’t suggestions,” the sheriff’s office said.

Officials also urged drivers to put their phones away and designate a sober driver if needed.

“We’d much rather see you at a cookout than on the side of the road,” the post read. “Let’s make this a weekend to remember for the right reasons.”

The driver’s age and identity were not released.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group