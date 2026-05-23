Amber Alert: 2 Atlanta children kidnapped by their mother, police say

The Atlanta Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding two missing kids, after investigators say their mother kidnapped them.

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Police say 8-year-old Tyshawn Keys and 9-year-old Samyia Keys were taken from their court-appointed guardian. Investigators say their mother, 33-year-old Bernice Keys was last seen in a dark gray Jeep SUV, driving away from the 400 block of Carey Drive in southeast Atlanta.

The license plate of the car she’s said to be driving is AAT 6FJ.

Police say Bernice Keys was last seen wearing a pink tank top, black capris and black slides. Tyshawn Keys was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts and black Air Force 1’s. Samyia Keys was last seen wearing a black/white/grey sweatshirt, burgundy sweatpants with black and yellow Jordans.

Detectives from Homicide and SVU are securing arrest warrants for Bernice Keys and have activated Levi’s Call, the state’s Amber Alert system.

If you have any information on their whereabouts you’re asked to call the Atlanta Police Department or Detective Jenkins at 404-546-4235.

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