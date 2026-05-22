Boil water advisory issued for downtown Atlanta, east Atlanta

The Atlanta Department of Watershed has issued a boil water advisory for businesses and residents in the city of Atlanta.

The department says there was an internal power failure at the Hemphill Water Treatment Plant. The boil water advisory is out of an abundance of caution, specifically for the downtown corridor and areas east of downtown.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with Channel 2 Action News at Noon for all the latest developments.

Atlanta Watershed says it will be posting a map of the affected areas soon.

“DWM is currently monitoring operations and systems pressures. The boil water advisory will remain in place until DWM is cleared to lift the advisory, following completion of sampling protocols.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

WHAT YOU CAN DO IN A BOIL WATER ADVISORY

Drink bottled water if possible.

Wash all fruits and vegetables with boiled or bottled water.

Use boiled of bottled water when mixing with baby formula.

Laundry can be done as usual, but dishwashers need to be on the hot setting.

You can flush your toilets normally.

WHAT NOT TO DO IN A BOIL WATER ADVISORY

Do not use tap water for hand washing

Do not use ice from ice trays, ice dispensers or ice makers.

Do not brush your teeth with tap water.

Do not swallow and water while bathing or showering.

Do not feed your pets tap water.

Do not rely on water filters because they do not typically remove bacteria.

Do not use tap water if you have open wounds, blisters, sores, have a weakened immune system or a chronic illness. Instead use boiled cooled water, or bottled water for bathing, skin cleansing and shaving.

©2026 Cox Media Group