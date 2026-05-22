Former Atlanta Housing exec sentenced in $300,000 fraud scheme

ATLANTA — A former Atlanta Housing Authority executive will spend nine months in federal prison after admitting to a wire fraud scheme that netted her more than $300,000 in housing and pandemic relief funds.

On Wednesday, a federal judge also ordered Tracy Jones to serve an additional nine months on home detention, followed by two years of supervised release.

Jones was fined more than $63,000 and has already paid more than $65,000 in restitution.

Prosecutors said Jones falsified federal documents to secure federal housing vouchers to rent a Fayetteville home owned by Jones for a family member.

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Jones also falsified documents to receive federal housing administration mortgage dollars.

A former Atlanta Housing Authority employee, who asked not to be identified, said what Jones did leaves a lasting stain on the agency meant to help families find stable footing.

“I think it’s devastating. When I saw the story, I was blown away by the level of deceit and arrogance,” the former employee said.

Court documents say Jones even staged a domestic violence incident to help secure voucher approval.

“You’re not only giving a voucher to a family member—the family member is renting your house. That’s double-dipping,” the ex-employee said.

Ultimately, Jones could have faced up to 20 years in prison.

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