Kyle Busch spent nearly 20 years racing for fans in metro Atlanta

HAMPTON, Ga. — NASCAR driver Kyle Busch is being remembered across the country after dying Thursday at the age of 41.

Busch has a winning history across the country, including at metro Atlanta’s EchoPark Speedway.

He made his Atlanta Cup Series debut 22 years ago, but that didn’t quite go as planned. He completed just 44 laps and finished 43rd out of 43 cars on the track.

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That didn’t affect his love for the track and the Atlanta fans who showed up to cheer him on.

Throughout his career, Busch racked up 14 wins at EchoPark Speedway, previously known as Atlanta Motor Speedway.

His most recent win was in February 2026 in the Truck Series. Of his Atlanta victories, two were in the Cup Series: one in 2008 and the other in 2013.

Channel 2 Action News got to hang out with Busch earlier this year as he gave back to the community by surprising Ms. Smallwood and her 5th grade class at Lanier Elementary School.

Ms. Smallwood had gone viral for her NASCAR themed classroom and lesson plans, which helped the students learn in new and exciting ways.

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Here’s a full list of all of Busch’s wins in metro Atlanta:

3/9/08 – Kobalt Tools 500

10/29/05 – EasyCare Vehicle Service Contracts 200

10/27/07 – EasyCare Vehicle Service Contracts 200

3/7/08 – American Commercial Lines 200

3/7/09 – American Commercial Lines 200

9/1/13 – AdvoCare 500

2/27/16 – Heads Up Georgia 250

3/4/17 – Rinnai 250

2/23/19 – Ultimate Tailgating 200

3/20/21 – Fr8Auctions 200

7/10/21 – Credit Karma Money 250

2/24/24 – Fr8 200

2/22/25 – Fr8 200

2/21/26 – Fr8 200

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