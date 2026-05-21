Teacher accused of having sex with student in closet. Investigators found more victims

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — A Douglas County teacher is now accused of crimes involving sex acts with six teens, according to arrest warrants obtained by Channel 2 Action News.

Maris Nichols, who taught biology at Alexander High School, is charged with multiple counts of child molestation, improper sexual contact by an employee, grooming of a minor for sexual offense and tampering with evidence.

The warrants accuse her of having sex with a student in the backseat of his truck at a local golf club on the afternoon of May 3.

They say she sent explicit messages, nude photos and live videos of herself using sex toys to several teens, including two under the age of 16.

Nichols is also accused describing sexual acts she would like done to her and having a girl victim watch “Fifty Shades of Gray.”

In one case, she’s charged with telling a teen to delete all explicit texts and to lie if he’s asked about molestation.

She’s in jail on a $74,000 bond.

Nichols was initially arrested in early May and charged with having sex with a student twice, once in a school closet and a second time inside a Hummer off campus.

Channel 2 Action News Reporter Bryan Mims emailed and called the Douglas County School System seeking a response to the latest allegations, but did not hear back.

After Nichols’ initial arrest, the district issued a statement saying it was “deeply troubled” by the allegations and called the behavior “unacceptable.”

Mims spoke with four parents who declined to be interviewed about the case.

“It’s heartbreaking,” one mother said.

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