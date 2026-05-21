Georgia man’s body found in road; 15-year-old charged with murder, GBI says

BERRIEN COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says a teen was arrested and charged in connection with the shooting of a man found dead of gunshot wounds.

Austin Abrams, a 15-year-old from Ray City was arrested and charged on May 20 with felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

The charges stem from a shooting that resulted in the death of 42-year-old Michael Paris, also of Ray City.

The shooting happened May 18 at about 10:18 p.m. on Weaver Road in Ray City.

Deputies with the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting scene on Weaver Road, where they found Paris in the road with gunshot wounds. Paris was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested to help in the homicide investigation. The investigation led to Abrams’ arrest.

Abrams has been booked into the Waycross Regional Youth Detention Center.

The GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Macon will complete an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of Paris’ death.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation encourages anyone with information to contact its Regional Investigative Office in Douglas at (912) 389-4103.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling one-800-597-TIPS (8477), online or through the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTipline also accepts tips.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Alapaha District Attorney’s Office for review and prosecution.

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