Construction worker killed on the job in Ga. 400 crash; driver faces charges

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A road construction worker was killed on the job on Georgia Highway 400 early Thursday morning, Sandy Springs police said.

Channel 2 Action News told viewers about the crash on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

Police said the construction worker’s body was found in the middle of the road, with several work trucks blocking the roadway.

The worker was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said the crash happened southbound at around 1:13 a.m. near Abernathy Road at the entrance to Exit 4.

Officers found a gray Toyota Tacoma against the right wall of the highway with a lot of damage. The truck about 250 yards south of the first scene.

The driver was arrested and faces Move Over Law violation, homicide by vehicle and speeding charges.

Sandy Spring PD hasn’t identified the victim or the driver.

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