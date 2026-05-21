Atlanta man saves woman trapped by flash floods in middle of downtown connector

ATLANTA — A massive amount of rain fell during the evening rush on Wednesday night, causing flash floods across parts of downtown and midtown Atlanta.

Rescue after rescue was caught on camera as drivers floated in floodwaters on interstates and side streets.

At one point, the downtown connector was underwater, bringing the evening commute to a halt and trapping a driver in the middle of the flood waters.

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That driver ended up climbing on the roof of her car until help could get to her.

That help ended up being a man sitting in his car on the other side of the interstate.

“The car was also most floating down the street down the highway,” the man told Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco. “My wife was like, ‘Go get her! Go get her!”

So he did...

We’ll show you the dramatic rescue, LIVE on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

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