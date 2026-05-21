Train derailment causes traffic disruptions in north Georgia

BANKS COUNTY, Ga. — Emergency crews are responding to a train derailment in north Georgia that is causing major traffic delays and road disruptions Thursday afternoon.

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Banks County deputies and emergency crews are on scene in the area of Yonah Homer Road, North County Line Road and Old Cornelia Highway.

According to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, a Norfolk Southern train hit a lowboy tractor-trailer on the tracks at Old Cornelia Highway at Yonah-Homer Road.

Officials said drivers are expected to experience delays because of the length of the train involved in the derailment.

The following railroad crossings are closed in Hall County:

Main Street at 8th in Lula

Old Cornelia Highway at Moccasin Gap Road

Old Cornelia Highway at Barrett Road

Old Cornelia Highway at Yonah-Homer Road

Authorities are urging motorists to avoid the area and use alternate routes while emergency crews work the scene and railroad officials investigate what happened.

No injuries have been reported.

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. Channel 2 Action News is working to learn more details for Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.

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