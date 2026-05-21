Former UGA star, Eagles defensive end Nolan Smith charged with reckless driving

TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — Former University of Georgia star and current Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Nolan Smith faces reckless driving and speeding charges.

ESPN reported on Wednesday night that the Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office arrested Smith on Friday.

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The sheriff’s office told ESPN that a deputy clocked Smith driving 135 mph on Interstate 16. Smith has been charged with reckless driving and speeding. He posted bond Friday night, ESPN reported.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office for the arrest report.

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Smith, a Georgia native, was a standout for the Bulldogs defense from 2019-2022. The Eagles drafted him with the No. 30 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The team recently exercised Smith’s fifth-year option.

Philadelphia will start organized team activities (OTAs) on May 26. The Eagles have not released a statement on Smith’s arrest as of Thursday morning.

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