Officers who arrested man in deadly Beltline stabbing credit their training for takedown

The two officers who arrested the man accused of stabbing to death a woman on the Atlanta Beltline say they relied on their training to stay calm during the encounter.

One of the officers has only been a sworn officer for a month.

“He said bust a U-turn. I did exactly that,” Officer K. Taylor said about the moment she and her partner noticed Jahmare Brown riding a bicycle on Peachtree Street and Pine May 14.

Brown is accused of stabbing Alyssa Paige to death on the Beltline and assaulting a postal worker.

There was a massive manhunt for him on the day of the incident.

Officers Taylor and B. Alix said they recognized his clothing and quickly pulled up next to him.

“I quickly jump out of the car. I drew my weapon,” Alix said.

Bodycam video shows him pointing his gun at Brown and screaming for him to get on the ground.

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“I give him verbal commands to get on the ground, and he complied,” Alix said.

These two officers are getting high praise for spotting Brown and getting him into custody.

Taylor has been a sworn officer for only a month and admits she was nervous. But she told Channel 2’s Tom Jones that she relied on her training.

“In the academy, they just taught us to breathe. Stay calm and breathe, and that’s what I did. And I just handcuffed him, and that was it,” Taylor said.

Alix has been a sworn officer for 5 years. He said he forcefully ordered Brown to the ground because he knew he was a dangerous suspect.

“We were dealing with someone who not only assaulted somebody using a brick but also killed someone,” Alix said.

Both officers say they didn’t feel any real pressure, and they were just doing their jobs.

“Honestly, I was just thinking it is time to go to work,” Alix said.

Taylor said she had some concerns as she put the cuffs on Brown.

“He might jump up, but I got somebody that’s well trained,” Taylor said.

That was her partner, who is also a Field Training Officer and a Tactical Field Operator.

That means he trains twice a month for incidents like this one.

The officers said they are happy to provide some peace for the families of the victims.

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