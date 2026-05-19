Beltline stabbing suspect punched woman at MARTA station in previous attack

The victim in an attack at MARTA says she is suffering survivor’s guilt after the man who attacked her, is now charged with stabbing and killing a woman on the Beltline.

The victim believes a life could have been saved if her case was handled differently, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 6:00 p.m.

She told Channel 2’s Candace McCowan she was caught completely off guard as she got off a train at Peachtree Center Station in January.

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She’s well acquainted with public transportation after living in New York city, so she knows how to keep her head on a swivel.

She said she worried that with the randomness of her attack, it could happen again.

“He just starts punching my face over and over and over,” she said.

When she got a call from MARTA last week, that the man who attacked her is now charged with stabbing and killing a woman on the Beltline, her heart sank.

“The confusion, my mind of why am I still alive and she’s not,” she said.

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