Georgia primary election: Voters head to the polls Tuesday

It’s Election Day across Georgia.

Voters will head to the polls for the primary elections for over a dozen statewide races, including governor, all 14 of the state’s U.S. Congressional Districts and one U.S. Senate seat.

Georgia voters will also cast their ballots for two Georgia Supreme Court seats.

LIVE Team 2 coverage of Election Day starting on Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m.

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Polls open at 7 a.m. and will close at most polling locations at 7 p.m. Remember on Election Day, you must go to your assigned precinct to vote and bring a valid ID.

You can click here to check your voter registration and what your assigned precinct is. Sample ballots are available to look at here.

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