What you need to bring with you to vote in Georgia

ATLANTA — Election Day is here in Georgia and while many eyes are looking ahead to 2024, there are key races this year for mayoral, city council and school board seats.

Polls officially open at 7 a.m. Most polls will close at 7 p.m.

During the election, Georgia voters have the option to choose between voting in person on election day, in person early or mailing in an absentee ballot. If you are planning to vote in person today, here’s what you need to know.

Early voting vs voting on Election Day

Voters registered in Georgia can look up where to vote on the My Voter Page on the Georgia Secretary of State’s website or by contacting your County Board of Registrar’s Office.

On Election Day, you must vote at your designated polling place. Polling places are open on Election Day from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. If you are in line by 7:00 p.m., you are allowed to cast your ballot.

But for early voting, voters can head to any location in their county. Some counties have wait times available on their election sites.

What to bring

You will need to show photo ID to vote in Georgia. Acceptable forms include: any valid state or federal government issued photo ID, including a free ID card issued by your county registrar’s office or the Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS); Georgia driver’s license, even if expired; valid employee photo ID from any branch, department, agency, or entity of the US Government, Georgia, or any county, municipality, board, authority or other entity of this state; valid US passport ID; valid US military photo ID; student photo ID card issued by a Georgia public college, university, or technical school; or a valid tribal photo ID.

Voters without ID: If you are unable to provide ID, you will be able to vote a provisional ballot. If you are a first-time voter, you will need to provide a copy of your ID within three days after the election to your County Board of Elections and Registration. As long as you do so, your provisional ballot will be counted, as long as you are otherwise eligible to vote.

Other things to know

Attire - Georgia state law bans campaigning within 150 feet of a polling place. That includes clothing that supports a political candidate. If you are wearing clothing with a candidates name or slogan on it, you could be turned away.

- Georgia state law bans campaigning within 150 feet of a polling place. That includes clothing that supports a political candidate. If you are wearing clothing with a candidates name or slogan on it, you could be turned away. Provisional Ballots - If you show up to your polling place but have not met all the requirements listed above, you have the right to request a provisional ballot. Your vote will count as long as you resolve the eligibility issues within three days after Election Day. Learn more about provisional ballots.

- If you show up to your polling place but have not met all the requirements listed above, you have the right to request a provisional ballot. Your vote will count as long as you resolve the eligibility issues within three days after Election Day. Learn more about provisional ballots. Request voter assistance if you need it – If you require special assistance to vote or to access your polling place, contact your County Board of Registrar’s Office for help.

If you require special assistance to vote or to access your polling place, contact your County Board of Registrar’s Office for help. Update any information – If you move, you must file a notice of your new address in writing to your County Board of Registrar’s Office or submit a new voter registration application.

VOTER GUIDE:

Information from the state of Georgia.

