State anticipates big turnout for Georgia primaries after strong early voting

ATLANTA — Election supervisors across the state say they are expecting a big turnout on Tuesday for the Georgia primaries.

Nearly 13% of registered voters cast their votes during early voting. That means around 87% of registered voters still have not gone to the polls.

That will happen on Tuesday, as Georgians will officially pick their candidate for governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general and more.

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Georgia’s elections supervisor, Blake Evans, told Channel 2’s Richard Elliot that the state is ready to go.

“We’re ready to go for Tuesday. We have 159 election offices across the state that are ready to go, and so we’ve had high turnout so far. I expect that we’ll have another good turnout day on Tuesday,” Evans said.

Polls open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

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