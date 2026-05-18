Former Fulton County sergeant accused of punching and slapping handcuffed man, faces federal charges

ATLANTA — A former sergeant with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office was arraigned May 15 on federal charges of excessive force at the Fulton County Courthouse.

Louis Brown III, 41, of Smyrna, is accused of punching and slapping a pretrial detainee on June 4, 2025, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. He is accused of telling deputies to turn off their body-worn cameras beforehand.

But one deputy kept his camera on, which captured the attack on the handcuffed person who was compliant and non-threatening when Brown used force on him, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.

“To maintain the public’s faith in our justice system, sworn officers who abuse their positions of trust must be held accountable,” said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg.

Hertzberg said the use of force wasn’t in compliance with Fulton County Sheriff’s Office policies: “Consistent with the U.S. Constitution, the FCSO’s policy forbids force when an individual is compliant and not resisting arrest.”

The case is being investigated by the FBI.

"The FBI remains committed to working to ensure anyone who abuses a position of authority is held accountable under the law,” said Marlo Graham, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta.

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