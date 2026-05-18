5 injured in boat explosion on Lake Lanier

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Five people were sent to the hospital over the weekend when an explosion set a boat on fire.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources says a flash explosion occurred, setting the boat on fire.

Lake Lanier game wardens were called to Land Shark Cove on Saturday just before 8 p.m.

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When they arrived, paramedics were treating several people with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators learned from the boat owner and witnesses that the hull blower was not activated before the boat was started, causing the explosion inside the boat’s hull.

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One person was thrown into the water and recovered by witnesses.

In total, five people were taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville.

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