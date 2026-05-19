Man dead after being found shot, crashing into power pole

ATLANTA — Atlanta police responded to a car crash on Monday evening, but found the driver had been shot.

At 7:41 p.m., officers were called to a crash on Joseph E. Boone Blvd. near Vine Street.

When they arrived, they found the crashed car and a power pole that had been hit.

Channel 2 Action News is on the scene. Get the latest details LIVE on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

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The driver, whose name has not been released, had been shot and was rushed to the hospital.

He was initially listed in critical condition, but has since died from his injuries.

Investigators say he was likely shot about a half of a mile down Joseph E. Boone Blvd.

Details on what led up to the shooting or possible suspects has not been released.

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Atlanta police are investigating a second deadly shooting that they were called to just one minute after this shooting.

At 7:42 p.m., officers were called to a home on Lisbon Drive where a man was found shot dead.

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