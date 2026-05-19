Police investigating deadly shooting in Atlanta neighborhood

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting on Monday evening.

Police say they were called to a home on Lisbon Drive SW off of Metropolitan Pkwy. near Atlanta Metropolitan State College.

Channel 2 Action News is on the way to the scene. Get the latest details on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

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Details on the shooting are limited. Police have only confirmed that the victim died from his or her injuries.

Investigators have not commented on what led up to the shooting or possible suspects.

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