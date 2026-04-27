Georgia primary election 2026: Candidates for U.S. Senate, all 14 U.S. House seats

ATLANTA — The Georgia primary election is set for May 19. Georgia voters will be casting their ballots in the primaries for all 14 of the state’s U.S. Congressional Districts and one U.S. Senate seat.

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Here are the candidates who have qualified for the federal midterm election primaries.

U.S. SENATE

Democrat: Sen. Jon Ossoff (Incumbent)

Republicans: Derek Dooley, Earl “Buddy” Carter, John Francis Coyne III, Jonathan McColumn, Mike Collins

GEORGIA 1ST CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

Democrats: Amanda Hollowell, Defonsio Daniels, Joey Palimeno, Joyce Marie Griggs, Michael McCord, Patrick J. Wilver, Randall Jay Zurcher, Sharon Stokes-Williamson

Republicans: Brian Allen Montgomery, Eugene Chin Yu, Jim Kingston, Kandiss Taylor, Krista Penn, Pat Farrell

GEORGIA 2ND CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

Democrats: Rep. Sanford Bishop (incumbent)

Republicans: Benjamin Matthew Day

GEORGIA 3RD CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

Democrats: George Melville Johnson, Maura Kathleen Keller

Republicans: Rep. Brian Jack (incumbent)

GEORGIA 4TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

Democrats: Rep. Hank Johnson (incumbent), Ansel Postell, Ben Truman

Republicans: James Raymond Duffie

GEORGIA 5TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

Democrats: Rep. Nikema Williams (incumbent), Arnetress Elaine Beatty

Republicans: John Oscar Salvesen II

GEORGIA 6TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

Democrats: Rep. Lucy McBath (incumbent)

Republicans: Justin Lee Pinker, Kevin Eugene Martin

GEORGIA 7TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

Democrats: Case Norton, Jayson Toweh, Larry Long, Tony Kozycki

Republicans: Rep. Rich McCormick (incumbent)

GEORGIA 8TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

Democrats: Justin Lucas, Kelly Esti

Republicans: Rep. Austin Scott (incumbent)

GEORGIA 9TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

Democrats: Caitlyn Gegen, Nick Alex

Republicans: Rep. Andrew Clyde (incumbent), Joel Gregory Poole, Warren Samuel Couvillon

GEORGIA 10TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

Democrats: Alexandra “Lexy” Doherty, John Dority, Pamela “Pam” DeLancy

Republicans: Houston Gaines, Jeffrey Dwayne Baker, Ryan Christopher Millsap

GEORGIA 11TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

Democrats: Barry Wolfert, Chris Harden

Republicans: Chris Mora, John Cowan Jr., John Hobbs, Lisa Anne Carlquist, Robert Allen Adkerson, Tricia R. Pridemore, Uloma Stacy Kama

GEORGIA 12TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

Democrats: Brianna Woodson, Ceretta Smith, Chris Stephens, Tracell Peace-Nichols, Traci George

Republicans: Richard Allen, Tori Brett Branum

GEORGIA 13TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT*

Democrats: Emanuel Jones, Everton Blair, Heavenly Elaine Kimes, Jasmine Clark, Jeffree Monroe Fauntleroy, Joe N. Lester

Republicans: Jonathan James Chavez

*Incumbent Rep. David Scott died on April 22. Officials say his name will remain on the ballot but any votes for him will not be included in the final vote total.

GEORGIA 14TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

Democrats: Shawn Andre Harris

Republicans: Rep. Clay Fuller (incumbent after special election win), Brian Stover, Colton Moore, Eric Brad Cunningham, James Tully, Nicky Lama, Reagan Box, Star Black, Thomas J Gray and Timothy Beau Brown

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