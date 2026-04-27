Georgia primary election 2026: Candidates for U.S. Senate, all 14 U.S. House seats

ATLANTA — The Georgia primary election is set for May 19. Georgia voters will be casting their ballots in the primaries for all 14 of the state’s U.S. Congressional Districts and one U.S. Senate seat.
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Here are the candidates who have qualified for the federal midterm election primaries.
U.S. SENATE
Democrat: Sen. Jon Ossoff (Incumbent)
Republicans: Derek Dooley, Earl “Buddy” Carter, John Francis Coyne III, Jonathan McColumn, Mike Collins
GEORGIA 1ST CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT
Democrats: Amanda Hollowell, Defonsio Daniels, Joey Palimeno, Joyce Marie Griggs, Michael McCord, Patrick J. Wilver, Randall Jay Zurcher, Sharon Stokes-Williamson
Republicans: Brian Allen Montgomery, Eugene Chin Yu, Jim Kingston, Kandiss Taylor, Krista Penn, Pat Farrell
GEORGIA 2ND CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT
Democrats: Rep. Sanford Bishop (incumbent)
Republicans: Benjamin Matthew Day
GEORGIA 3RD CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT
Democrats: George Melville Johnson, Maura Kathleen Keller
Republicans: Rep. Brian Jack (incumbent)
GEORGIA 4TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT
Democrats: Rep. Hank Johnson (incumbent), Ansel Postell, Ben Truman
Republicans: James Raymond Duffie
GEORGIA 5TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT
Democrats: Rep. Nikema Williams (incumbent), Arnetress Elaine Beatty
Republicans: John Oscar Salvesen II
GEORGIA 6TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT
Democrats: Rep. Lucy McBath (incumbent)
Republicans: Justin Lee Pinker, Kevin Eugene Martin
GEORGIA 7TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT
Democrats: Case Norton, Jayson Toweh, Larry Long, Tony Kozycki
Republicans: Rep. Rich McCormick (incumbent)
GEORGIA 8TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT
Democrats: Justin Lucas, Kelly Esti
Republicans: Rep. Austin Scott (incumbent)
GEORGIA 9TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT
Democrats: Caitlyn Gegen, Nick Alex
Republicans: Rep. Andrew Clyde (incumbent), Joel Gregory Poole, Warren Samuel Couvillon
GEORGIA 10TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT
Democrats: Alexandra “Lexy” Doherty, John Dority, Pamela “Pam” DeLancy
Republicans: Houston Gaines, Jeffrey Dwayne Baker, Ryan Christopher Millsap
GEORGIA 11TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT
Democrats: Barry Wolfert, Chris Harden
Republicans: Chris Mora, John Cowan Jr., John Hobbs, Lisa Anne Carlquist, Robert Allen Adkerson, Tricia R. Pridemore, Uloma Stacy Kama
GEORGIA 12TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT
Democrats: Brianna Woodson, Ceretta Smith, Chris Stephens, Tracell Peace-Nichols, Traci George
Republicans: Richard Allen, Tori Brett Branum
GEORGIA 13TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT*
Democrats: Emanuel Jones, Everton Blair, Heavenly Elaine Kimes, Jasmine Clark, Jeffree Monroe Fauntleroy, Joe N. Lester
Republicans: Jonathan James Chavez
*Incumbent Rep. David Scott died on April 22. Officials say his name will remain on the ballot but any votes for him will not be included in the final vote total.
GEORGIA 14TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT
Democrats: Shawn Andre Harris
Republicans: Rep. Clay Fuller (incumbent after special election win), Brian Stover, Colton Moore, Eric Brad Cunningham, James Tully, Nicky Lama, Reagan Box, Star Black, Thomas J Gray and Timothy Beau Brown
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