Georgia teacher convicted of improper sexual contact with student, sentenced to prison

GREENE COUNTY, Ga. — A former Greene County teacher was sentenced to prison after being convicted of improper sexual contact with a student.

A jury convicted Bonnie Brown on five counts of improper sexual contact in the first degree June 11.

The conviction came after about three hours of deliberation, according to Blayne May, assistant district attorney with Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit.

Judge Stephen A. Bradley sentenced her to 40 years, with the first 15 to be served in prison.

She will have to register as a sex offender upon her release.

Back in March 2025, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested Brown of White Plains.

Her arrest stems from an investigation that began June 14, 2024.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate allegations of sexual contact between a student and a former Nathanael Greene Academy teacher.

The GBI said the investigation confirmed that Brown had engaged in sexual contact with a student while she was a teacher at the academy.

Brown was teaching in Wilkes County before the arrest, officials said.

“Our office is thankful to the jury for their verdict and the message it sends- that this predatory behavior will not be tolerated. I’d also thank the GBI for their investigative efforts in this case,” May said.

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