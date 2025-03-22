GA teacher arrested on improper sexual contact with student charges

GREENE COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation say they arrested a teacher for having improper sexual contact by an employee, agent or foster parent.

Officials say on June 14, 2024, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate allegations of sexual contact between a student and a former Nathanael Greene Academy teacher.

The alleged incident occurred in Siloam, Georgia, according to law enforcement officials.

Officials learned throughout the investigation that 25-year-old teacher Bonnie Elizabeth Brown, of Greene County engaged in sexual contact with a student while employed at Nathanael Greene Academy.

Before her arrest, Brown was teaching in Wilkes County. She was booked into the Greene County Sheriff’s Office Jail.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at 706-453-3351 or the GBI regional investigative office in Milledgeville at 478-445-4173.

