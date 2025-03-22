Man who pointed gun at sewer workers ran inside South Fulton home now in custody

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Police say a man is now in custody after pointing a gun at Fulton County sewer workers and then running into a South Fulton home.

The workers told police that the man pointed a shotgun at them shortly before 5:30 p.m. as they were working along Thaxton Road and then the man ran into a nearby home and is refusing to come out.

Police said the area around in intersection of Wewatta Street and Thaxton Road has been closed off as officers work to get the man to safely surrender.

South Fulton police said they have previously been called out to the home for medical-related calls.

Police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News shortly after 8 p.m. that the suspect had been taken into custody.

