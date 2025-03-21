Man accused of killing Cobb mother, dumping her in the woods was in the U.S. illegally, ICE says

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The man accused of killing a Cobb County mother of five entered the U.S. illegally several years ago, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirmed.

A spokesperson confirmed that Hector Sagastume Rivas, a 21-year-old native of Honduras, entered the country illegally on March 17, 2021 and was arrested by U.S. Border Patrol. He was later ordered to be removed from the country on July 11, 2023.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Cobb County police say that last week, Sagastume Rivas killed Camillia Williams, a mother of five and grandmother, and dumped her body in the woods in a neighborhood. Her body was found in a bush on Thursday, March 13.

Williams’ family spoke exclusively to Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell and said that in the days before her death, Williams expressed concern about a man she said had been following her.

“She called the dude a weirdo and from my understanding, he pretty much waited until he caught her by herself and did what he done,” her brother, Arsene Williams said.

RELATED STORIES:

Sagastume Rivas is accused of putting Williams in a chokehold until she lost consciousness. The arrest warrant, obtained by Channel 2 Action News, alleges that he then put his full body weight on her neck, which killed her.

ICE says they have lodged an immigration detainer with the Cobb County Jail to ensure he remains in custody for removal proceedings.

“Criminal aliens who pose a threat to public safety should not be free to endanger communities. ICE remains committed to working with law enforcement partners to apprehend and remove those who break our laws,” an ICE official said in a statement.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group