Murder victim in Cobb had seen the suspect before, brother says

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A mother of five who was killed in Cobb County had told family she was concerned about someone they believe is now the suspect in her death.

Tony Williams, the brother of Camillia Williams, shared photos of her and described her as someone with a personality as big as her heart. She was also a grandmother and the youngest of 13 siblings.

“Her kids are going to miss her,” he told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell. “Her grandkids are going to miss her.”

The family said they want justice for Camillia. Her brother Arsene Williams said she had been at a store the night before she died and told one of his nieces that a man had been following her.

They told Newell that Camillia didn’t know the suspect.

They are now in the process of making funeral arrangements, planning to bury her in Louisiana where she is from.

“It’s hard to believe that this is really truly happening,” Arsene Williams said. “I don’t know how to absorb it right now.”

Police said they found Williams’ body in a wooded area off Pat Mell Road on Thursday.

Hector David Sagastume Rivas faces a felony murder charge in her death, and he was taken into custody Monday following a SWAT standoff Monday.

