‘You breached security:’ Judge scolds man accused of running through Atlanta airport checkpoint

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The man police say made a mad dash through security checkpoints without stopping, fought with officers went before a judge to hear the charges he faces.

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Oreoluwa Oloruntoba denied fighting with anyone when he appeared in Clayton County Magistrate Court.

Judge Latrevia Kates-Johnson told a different story.

“Alright, you have three charges here,” Kates-Johnson said.

Kates-Johnson told Oloruntoba he faces charges of interfering with security checkpoints, simple battery and obstruction.

Police say he ran through the South Security checkpoint at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on May 11, without submitting his bags or going through the scanners.

“You breached security, and you fought with the officers when they attempted to arrest you,” the judge said, reading from the warrant.

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Oloruntoba denied fighting with anyone.

“Um, yes. I didn’t shove any of the officers. I was just kind of,” Oloruntoba said before the judge cut him off.

“I understand. Today is not [the] trial,” Kates-Johnson said.

Oloruntoba told the judge he was trying to get to New York. He wanted to know whether he could still make the trip with the charges he faces.

“So, I can still reschedule the airline?’ he asked.

“As long as you go properly through the checkpoint,” the judge replied.

One woman told Channel 2’s Tom Jones the incident caused all kinds of chaos at the airport.

Amber Mixon couldn’t believe what Oloruntoba was accused of, just catching a flight.

“That’s crazy. That’s ridiculous. Sometimes you just got to miss the flight.”

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“I get here on time. I get here ahead of time,” said Joe Stampone from Philadelphia.

He says it has to really be serious to dash through security.

“If I’m headed to my mom’s funeral, I might do that. Short of that, not happening.”

The judge gave Oloruntoba a $9,000 bond. He was ordered to stay away from the airport unless he has a valid airline ticket.

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